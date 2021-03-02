Cassano: Juventus are worse with Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Italy international Antonio Cassano has said that Juventus are worse off with Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad than they were prior to his arrival.

The 36-year-old Portuguese superstar was bought from Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 but he has not been able to break the Bianconeri’s Champions League drought from 1996.

“Ronaldo was brought to win the Champions League, but with him, Juve have done worse and the Scudetto would have arrived anyway,” Cassano told Il Corriere dello Sport. “It’s the wrong project.

“For 120 years at Juve, winning was the only thing that counted. Winning is still an obligation, but before with Maurizio Sarri and then with Andrea Pirlo, the board has tried to change its skin.

“Beautiful football in addition to the titles, Ronaldo has nothing to do with Andrea’s ideas.

“For me in these last three years, he has done badly, unless he finally succeeds in landing the Champions League now.”