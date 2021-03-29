Cassano unimpressed by Mourinho’s Inter’s treble

Conor Clancy Date: 29th March 2021 at 12:03pm
Jose Mourinho’s Inter were crowned champions of , Serie A and the Italia in 2010. The Nerazzurri haven’t won the since, they’re the last team to win the Champions League, and the only Italian side to win a treble.

But that doesn’t impress , who has criticised the style of football Mourinho used during his time at the Stadio Meazza.

“I have to say, Inter are my team and they won the Champions League 11 years ago, but not by playing football,” he told former teammate Christian on Bobo TV.

Now 38, Cassano spent a year at Inter between -2013, having joined from city rivals AC Milan.

 

