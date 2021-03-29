Cassano unimpressed by Mourinho’s Inter’s treble

Jose Mourinho’s Inter were crowned champions of Europe, Serie A and the Coppa Italia in 2010. The Nerazzurri haven’t won the title since, they’re the last Italian team to win the Champions League, and the only Italian side to win a treble.

But that doesn’t impress Antonio Cassano, who has criticised the style of football Mourinho used during his time at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

“I have to say, Inter are my team and they won the Champions League 11 years ago, but not by playing football,” he told former teammate Christian Vieri on Bobo TV.

Now 38, Cassano spent a year at Inter between 2012-2013, having joined from city rivals AC Milan.