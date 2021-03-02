Conte wants Liverpool midfielder

Inter coach Antonio Conte reportedly wants the club to sign Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer but it depends on the financial situation of the Biscione.

The 30-year-old has a contract with the Reds that will expire at the end of June and he will not sign a renewal but he also has not found another club to join yet.

FCInterNews.it reports that the agent of Wijnaldum has been in talks with the Inter directors for some weeks and the Italian giants will have to fight off any interest Catalan club Barcelona.

The Dutch midfielder’s agent has requested a four-year contract for the 30-year-old worth €10 million per season and a substantial amount of commission.

Conte has had an admiration for players from the English Premier League since his time at Chelsea and Inter have been able to sign a few players from the competition since his arrival in Milan in 2019.