Coppa Italia Femminile Roundup: Inter win first-ever derby, Juventus suffer shock loss against Roma

There were two unexpected results in the Coppa Italia Femminile semi-final first legs over the weekend, as AC Milan and Juventus both saw defeat.

Serie A Femminile leaders Juventus were beaten 2-1 in Rome, meaning they have their work cut out if they want to reach the final. Juve have won all 15 of their Serie A games this season and are strong favourites to do the domestic double. This, remarkably, was their first domestic defeat since they lost to Sassuolo in late March 2019.

Annamaria Serturini handed Roma the lead after just two minutes but Lina Hurtig levelled for Juve early in the second half. With just two minutes to play though, Lindsey Thomas gave Roma the lead again.

In the other tie, Inter won the Derby della Madonnina against Milan for the first time in their history. They won 2-1 at home, ending a run that saw them lose five matches against their city rivals, conceding more than two goals in each game.

Gloria Marinelli gave Inter the lead after four minutes, and eight minutes later Caroline Moller made it 2-0. Continuing the frantic start to the match, Valentina Giacanti pulled a goal back for Milan after 14 minutes. Unfortunately for the Rossonere they couldn’t force an equaliser.

Beyond their record against each other, the result at the Stadio Breda came as a shock as Milan sit second in Serie A Femminile, winning 13 out of their 15 fixtures. Inter meanwhile are eighth, with 21 points fewer than Milan.

The second legs will both be played on April 24, and both Inter and Roma will be hoping to build on their great results and set up an unexpected final.