Costacurta: I see a bit of Paolo Maldini in this AC Milan

Former AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta has praised former teammate and current Rossoneri technical director Paolo Maldini for creating a united group of players, despite their elimination from the Europa League.

The Diavolo were knocked out by Manchester United in the Round of 16 after a 2-1 aggregate defeat on Thursday evening, but the 54-year-old was still satisfied with the performances and saw traits that belonged to his former colleague.

“It seems to me that there is a lot of Paolo in this Milan,” Costacurta told Sky Sport Italia.

“They confirmed it also last night despite the defeat to Manchester United. I see a very solid and close-knit squad that makes the group the best part, that is what Maldini always wanted.

“He was always like this, for him in front of everything must be the team and the group, and I think that he will continue to demonstrate this as a director.”

Costacurta made 663 appearances for Milan between 1987 and 2007 and was a mainstay in the Rossoneri’s defence alongside Maldini throughout his spell at the club.