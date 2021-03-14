Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick destroys Cagliari

Juventus brushed Cagliari aside 3-1 at the Sardegna Arena on Sunday evening in Serie A.

A Crsitiano Ronaldo first-half hat-trick proved to be enough for the Bianconeri to claim all three points. Giovanni Simeone pulled a goal back in the second half with a real striker’s finish.

The Bianconeri came out of the blocks quickly, taking the lead in the tenth minute through Cristiano Ronaldo. The N0.7 rose highest to connect with a thumping header from a Juan Cuadrado corner.

The Portuguese superstar was in the middle of the action once again when he was deemed to have been taken down in the box by Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno. There was some controversy around the incident though as the forward connected with Cragno’s face with the underside of his boot, leaving the Italian needing patching up. Ronaldo stepped up and drove the ball down the middle of the goal to convert the penalty, doubling his tally.

The Cristiano Ronaldo show continued with the striker completing his perfect hat-trick in 32 minutes giving his team a 3-0 advantage. The Juventus No.7 received the ball inside the Cagliari box from Federico Chiesa, with quick feet he shifted the ball onto his left foot and fired into the top left-hand corner.

After the break, Cagliari, having nothing to lose, were more adventurous. Their positive play was rewarded when Gabriele Zappa broke down the left-hand side and cut the ball back to Giovanni Simeone who turned home to pull a goal back.

Cagliari continued to press forward in the second half allowing Juventus to have plenty of counterattack opportunities which they failed to capitalise on.

The victory is important for Juventus and Andrea Pirlo after a tough week now they can concentrate on finishing as high a possible in the Serie A. The result keeps Juventus just behind AC Milan who are in second place.