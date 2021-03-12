Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible Real Madrid return

Both Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo have been worse off since the summer of 2018, when the superstar forward left Spain to join Juventus.

Then, the Portuguese’s farewell to Real Madrid was something that the club were open to, but now they would both jump at the chance to reunite.

As per MARCA, Cristiano Ronaldo misses Real Madrid, and even more so now after Juventus’ Champions League elimination against Porto. Of course, the club miss him too. They know that they were more of a force when they had the forward.

“Jorge Mendes has spoken with Real Madrid about the possibility of Cristiano returning,” Josep Pedrerol revealed on Spanish program El Chiringuito.

Cristiano has previously flirted with a return by winking to his former teammates, and he even returned to the Spanish capital to watch last season’s Clasico at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, knocking down the wall that had ben erected in 2018 when he left.

The idea of a return has been considered by the player. Juventus are just like every other club and are going through a delicate time financially, and their European knockout has only served to exaggerate that.

Additionally, they have problems on the pitch as well. They’re trailing Inter in Serie A by as many as 10 points, although they do have a game in hand.

Even in Italy, suggestions are starting to appear that Juventus are looking to let the No.7 leave because of his huge salary. His days in Turin could really be numbered.

Back in 2018, internal tension at Real Madrid led to Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo leaving in the summer. Now, it’s clear that the decisions taken then weren’t the best.

Zidane has already returned and settled back into the job, and a lot of people believe that Cristiano could do the same.

For the time being, his return to Real Madrid is more of a dreamt up scenario, but anything is possible in football, and discussions will likely gain clarity – in one direction or another – in the coming weeks.