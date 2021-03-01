Crotone sack Stroppa

Giovanni Stroppa has been sacked by bottom-placed Crotone.

I Pitagorici suffered a 2-0 home loss to fellow strugglers Cagliari on Sunday, which ultimately proved to be the final straw, with the club now sitting eight points adrift of safety.

“Crotone can announce that coach Giovanni Stroppa has been relieved of his duties,” read a club statement on Monday.

“This brings an end to a beautiful and intense journey that lasted almost three years. It wasn’t without its difficult moments, but it culminated in an extraordinary survival and then more with the second and historic promotion to Serie A.

“The president and club as a whole would like to wish the best to Mr. Stroppa and his staff for the rest of their careers.”

Serse Cosmi has been linked with the vacant post.

Next up for Lo Squalo Calabrese is a trip to Bergamo to face Atalanta on Wednesday.