Crotone stunned by Bologna comeback

Bologna came from two goals down at halftime to earn a 3-2 win over bottom club Crotone in Serie A on Saturday.

In a first half of few chances, Rodrigo Palacio came closest for Bologna with a well-worked header, whilst Simy Nwanko dragged a low shot wide for Crotone.

The deadlock was broken as Junior Messias’ long-range freekick evaded everyone in a crowded box and nestled into the bottom corner.

Crotone were awarded a penalty after Adama Soumaoro dragged Samuel Di Carmine down from a corner, and Simy made no mistake to double the advantage.

Bologna dominated the second half and halved the deficit when Palacio flicked the ball across the face of goal for Soumaoro to tap in on the hour mark.

The Rossoblu then drew level through a stunning Jerdy Schouten strike, as the Dutchman rifled into the top corner from outside the box.

A fine Lukasz Skorupski save prevented Crotone from retaking the lead, as he kept Simy out after a defensive mix-up, whilst at the other end Nicola Sansone forced a good block from Alex Cordaz.

However, the comeback was completed with six minutes remaining as Andreas Skov Olsen pounced on Cordaz’s parry to prod home and seal all three points for Bologna.

With just seconds remaining, Crotone had the ball in the net once more, only for Emmanuel Riviere to be ruled offside as he tapped in and the hosts were condemned to defeat.