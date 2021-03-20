De Sciglio: French clubs are more willing to give youth a chance

Olympique Lyon defender Mattia De Sciglio has said that French clubs will give youngsters more chances to play than their Italian counterparts and he reserved special praise for teammate Rayan Cherki.

The 28-year-old has joined Les Gones on loan from Juventus this season and noticed the confidence as well as skill that the Algerian-French midfielder plays with.

However, he noted that a similar player would struggle the get those same opportunities in Italian football.

“I have already noticed that the French clubs have less fear in giving young players a chance compared to Italy,” De Sciglio told French newspaper 20 Minutes.

“Cherki has the quality to be one of the best players in the world.

“Come to think of it, he is only 17 years old. It is incredible that he plays in this way in the senior squad. In Italy, it is difficult to find a youngster with his qualities at only 17.

“In the years to come, he can become a very important player.”