Di Caro: Madzukic is a flop

Mario Mandzukic has been singled out for harsh criticism after AC Milan’s 1-1 home draw with Udinese in Serie A, on Wednesday night, despite not playing.

The 34-year-old has been branded a flop while the Rossoneri have been written off from here on in after a Franck Kessie penalty salvaged a draw in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Andrea Di Caro – of La Gazzetta dello Sport – used the Croatian as a scapegoat in his attack on Milan, writing “Mandzukic has been a flop”.

“Milan are no longer in it,” added Di Caro. “A win tonight would have smoothed out a path [to catch Inter]… they’re doing a lot more than expected but I think it’s done”.

“However, the glass is half full after rescuing a vital point in the race for the top four.”