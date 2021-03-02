Drago: Bernardeschi must show Italy form with Juventus

Massimo Drago, who coached Crotone from 2012 until 2015, has said that Federico Bernardeschi needs to replicate his form with Italy for Juventus.

The 27-year-old spent the 2013/14 Serie B season with Gli Squali, scoring 12 goals in 38 games, and his former mentor in Calabria has noticed that the winger plays better under Roberto Mancini for the Azzurri than for the Bianconeri.

“He must find that enthusiasm that he has lost recently, a bit of desire,” Drago told TuttoMercatoWeb.

“For example, I notice that in the national team, he has a better approach than what he has at Juventus.

It was suggested that Bernardeschi might not have won the trust of the club but Drago believes that he is good enough to fight for a spot at Juventus.

“Yes, I think so,” Drago said. “Sure, he is at a big club and there are a lot of champions there, but I would like to see him like he is with the national team.”

Bernardeschi has scored five goals in 27 international matches for Italy, with four of them coming in the Mancini era.