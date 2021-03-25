Dybala close to cut-price Juventus exit

Paulo Dybala is ever closer to leaving Juventus for a bargain after falling further and further down the packing order.

The 27-year-old – whose natural talent is undoubtedly very high – has been plagued by injury which has ultimately led to the Bianconeri not wanting to offer the Argentinian a new contract as they seek to cut their losses.

Dybala’s value has depreciated massively, according to Il Corriere della Sera, for two main reasons.

One being the aforementioned injuries and the second being the fact that his contract is due to expire in 2022.

Apparently, the forward has been on the market for two years now and they haven’t found a potential buyer, despite even trying or offer him as part of a loan deal for Romelu Lukaku while he was still at Manchester United.

Although Dybala is at what is seen to be the age of peak performance for a footballer, it’s unlikely that anyone is willing to take a punt on him, unless the price is absolutely right.