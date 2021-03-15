Eriksen: I’ve never wanted to leave Inter

A knee problem forced Christian Eriksen to start from the bench on Sunday afternoon against Torino but when he came on, he helped Inter in picking up a crucial win at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

The Dane has become a crucial player for Antonio Conte’s side after a move away from Milan in January failed to materialise.

Talking to Sport Tv2, Eriksen claimed that he never wanted to leave Inter despite all the rumours circulating about a potential return to Premier League.

“I’ve never wanted to leave,” Eriksen said. “I wanted to fight and earn my place.

“I’ve always been sure that if my chance had come, I would have tried to grab it. I feel like I’ve done it.”

The swap from attacking midfielder to central midfielder has been crucial for his rise under Conte but Eriksen thinks that another element helped in changing the reputation about him.

“Everything started with my goal against AC Milan, people started to look at me differently,” he said. “Then I started to play better game after game.

“I’m happy it went that away. That free-kick has helped me. It has been proof that I can play football and that I can take a freekick if necessary.

“There’s still so much to prove, I’ve realised how fast football can be. I live day by day and I’ll see what the future holds.

“Being an Inter player has always been enjoyable and pleasing but obviously, it’s better when you play. Now it’s a good time to be a Nerazzurro”.