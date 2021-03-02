Ex-AC Milan goalkeeper: Romagnoli has to recharge

Ex-AC Milan goalkeeper Mario Ielpo has said that Rossoneri captain Alessio Romagnoli should take time to rest and that he is still capable of regaining his place in the team.

The 26-year-old was dropped after some poor performances recently and he was replaced by Fikayo Tomori for the Rossoneri’s 2-1 victory against Roma in Serie A on Sunday evening.

However, with the remaining league fixtures and a Europa League tie with Manchester United coming up, he will have the opportunities to return.

“It is always difficult for a played used to playing all the games that someone else is preferred to him,” Ielpo told Milan TV.

“He must accept the situation a little and understand that recharging the batteries can only do him good.

“Milan’s schedule is very busy, there is space for everybody, and he will find his place again very quickly in this squad.”

AC Milan host Udinese next in Serie A on Wednesday evening.