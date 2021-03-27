Ex-Roma goalkeeper: I don’t like Pau Lopez

Franco Tancredi gave a scathing critique of Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez, saying that the Spaniard lacks character and he would prefer Alex Meret from Napoli.

The 26-year-old was acquired from Real Betis in the summer of 2019, but he has struggled to perform consistently for the Giallorossi, much to the dismay of one of their 1980s stars.

“Honestly, I don’t like him,” Tancredi told TuttoMercatoWeb. “A goalkeeper must have character. He can cost Roma two to three games but he should be bringing in an extra 12-15 points to the championship.

“I am not against foreign goalkeepers, but I see many good Italian ones.

“I would look at Meret, who still has unexpressed potential. He is young and he can do well for many years. We hope he brings out his qualities.

“Pau Lopez has been trumpeted as a great goalkeeper and instead he is a normal goalkeeper.

“I don’t know if he has not fitted in or if there are other motives. He gives the impression of being very fragile and this is not OK for a goalkeeper.”

Tancredi played for Roma from 1977 until 1990, winning the Serie A title in 1982/83 and featured in the European Cup Final defeat to Liverpool in the following year.