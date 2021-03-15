Exclusive: Napoli battling Man City for Swedish starlet Gabriel Gudmundsson

Eredivisie outfit Groningen’s 21-year-old Swedish left wing-back Gabriel Gudmundsson’s success this season has not gone unnoticed by some of European football’s biggest clubs.

The Swedish Under-21 player joined Groningen in the summer of 2019, scoring four goals in 15 matches across all competitions.

However, it is his performances this season that have put the likes of Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax on high alert, Forza Italian Football can reveal.

As things stand today RB Leipzig and Napoli are the clubs that have shown the most concrete interest in the 21-year-old, Forza Italian Football have learned, with both clubs actively looking for a left wing-back for next season.

In 19 matches so far this season the youngster has provided five assists as well as topping several stats tables for left wing-backs in the Eredivisie.

Among others, Gudmundsson is the left wing-back with the most shots, who delivers the most crosses and dribbles most often per 90 minutes in all of the Eredivisie.

Gabriel Gudmundsson, the son of former Blackburn striker Niklas Gudmundsson, has just under 18 months left on his contract with Groningen which is set to expire at the end of June 2022.