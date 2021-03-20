Fonseca: Ajax one of the best teams in Europa League but Roma have a chance

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca has said that Ajax are one of the strongest teams left in the Europa League but the Giallorossi fancy their chances of reaching the Semi-Finals of the competition.

The Lupi progressed to the Quarter-Finals after eliminating Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in the Round of 16, and after drawing the Dutch giants on Friday, the 48-year-old lavished praise on their style of football.

“Ajax are a very strong team, one of the best in the Europa League,” Fonseca told Sky Sport Italia.

“They have a beautiful European project, we expect a very difficult tie. There is the most consolidated football school in Europe but we have our chances.

“Now we must study them well. I think that we will have a balanced encounter. We are very motivated to face Ajax.

“With Shakhtar, we played two great matches and they were a difficult opponent. The team played well and with confidence.”

Should the Giallorossi eliminate Ajax, they will face one of Manchester United or Granada in the Semi-Finals.