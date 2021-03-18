Fonseca’s future and €70 million on the line

Thursday evening’s Europa League second leg tie against Shakhtar Donetsk has much more than a place in the quarter-finals at stake for Paulo Fonseca and his Roma side.

Not only is progression in the competition a chance to further cement his position as coach but should they go on to win the competition, €70 million is the reward.

The first leg saw Roma run out comfortable 3-0 winners at the Stadio Olimpico thanks to goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stephan El Shaarawy and Gianluca Mancini, making the second leg somewhat more comfortable.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Giallorossi would receive €12.4 million if they can win the Europa League and therefore at least €50 million for qualifying for next season’s Champions League, plus at least €3.5 million for appearing in the European Super Cup.

Fonseca’s side are only a handful of games away from such vast sums and the further they go, the more the club would back the Portuguese manager, meaning he’d be the man to spend the cash as he saw fit, next summer.