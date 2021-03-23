Former Lazio star Wilson: Inzaghi cycle not finished, coach and stars will stay

Former Lazio defender Pino Wilson has said that the Simone Inzaghi era will not come to an end soon and the coach, as well as his star players, will remain at the Biancocelesti.

The Aquile were eliminated from the Champions League by reigning champions Bayern Munich in the Round of 16, but the 1973/74 Scudetto hero expects club president Claudio Lotito to keep key personnel in Rome.

“No, it is not finished,” Wilson told TuttoMercatoWeb. “The four-five decisive players, the strong points, will stay in my opinion.

“In case a player is sold, they will get other players of equal value. It is a cycle that must be enriched with players that can be excellent starters.

“I think he will sign, he has everything you can ask of an environment. He has formed a group which he gets along with, everyone loves him, and knows what are the problems of the city.

“There are all the prerequisites for his permanence, if there are other frictions then it is a different matter.”

Wilson made 296 appearances for Lazio between 1969 and 1980, scoring four goals.