Godin praises Cagliari turnaround

Diego Godin wasted no time in praising his Cagliari teammates after their second win in a row dragged them out of the relegation zone.

The Casteddu beat Bologna 1-0 at home in Serie A to register back-to-back wins – and two in two games for coach Leonardo Semplici – after the Sardinian side had previously gone 16 games winless under the previous coach, Eusebio Di Francesco.

“We showed intelligence and organisation”, Godin told the club’s official site.

The 35-year-old Uruguayan went on to express his belief in the group, stating: “the pride of the group shone through. It’s fundamental but has always been here.

“Football isn’t just technique and tactics, first and foremost it’s about unity within the group, the energy that you emit to one another, both on and off the pitch.

There’s no point in looking back at the months gone by, we know and have always know that this squad is capable and now we want to show it,” He added.

The defensive stalwart went on to state the importance of not only winning but keeping clean sheets.

“Us defenders love keeping clean sheets”, Godin said. “We’re working together to apply every detail, every aspect of our games.

“Together with the boss [Semplici] we are trying to improve, game by game. Winning and getting three points is vital for out position [in Serie A] and also for our self esteem.”