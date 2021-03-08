Gotti fined for breaking COVID-19 restrictions

Udinese’s coach Luca Gotti has been fined for breaking COVID-19 restrictions.

The episode happened on Saturday evening right after Zebrette’s 2-0 win over Sassuolo.

As per Il Messagero Veneto, Gotti attended a private party alongside other seven people. They all received a €400 fine.

Police were alerted by the neighbours, annoyed by the noise coming from the apartment.

In order to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Italy has installed a zone system based on the risk of infection.

As per the latest regional restrictions, Friuli-Venezia Giulia is in an orange zone (medium risk) which means that all parties are prohibited.