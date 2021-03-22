How to Effectively Increase Your Chances of Winning a Football Bet

Follow Experts Football Predictions

One of the ways you can increase your odds of winning at betting on football is to follow football predictions that are provided by experts. These days, several football betting experts study the trend of football matches, and can more often than not be correct regarding the outcome of football matches.

Many football prediction sites hire experts to analyze games and predict the most likely outcomes. Follow these betting enthusiasts, and visit these websites for information. However, you should reanalyze their predictions to what you are comfortable with.

Avoid Bets Where the Market Offers No Value

If you are a regular gambler your chances of winning can be increased by avoiding bets where the odds offer no value. My best tip for anyone new to betting on football is to focus on markets that offer value. Market inefficiencies mean that the odds should not reflect the strength of the team involved, and matches with limited data or elements of surprises, such as derby games, tend to have inflated odds.

Focus Away from the Big Markets

It’s very simple. You just need to focus away from the so-called “big markets”, and bet with a team that has a chance to win when they play (instead of teams that are huge favorites). Big teams always have terrible odds, like 1.05 or lower (example: Man City, Bayern Munich, etc). So you always want to look for underdogs, whose odds are at least 1.5 – 2.0, bookies at 188BET advise. Teams in lesser leagues like Olympiacos, Porto, etc can provide good odds and more likely outcomes. This may also allow you to increase your return on investment, and ultimately reduce your risk.

Stay Impartial: Don’t Bet With Your Heart

Whether you enjoy the thrill of competitive sports or the monetary rewards that could come with betting on a game, there are ways you can stay impartial to ensure your bets are successful and fun. It is easy to get wrapped up in a game, whether it is a team or a sport you love.

Getting caught up in specific trends can skew your opinion of the game which makes it harder to stay neutral throughout the entire contest. Although it may be easier said than done, try to stay impartial when betting on a team.

Take the Small Wins

It’s easy to get caught up in trying to win a lot of money on each football bet you place, but this is the wrong strategy and one that can lead to more losses than wins. What you want to do when trying to make money by placing bets on football games is start winning small and then continue to build the wins over time. Once they start rolling in, bet bigger on those teams on which you feel more confident about betting.

A football bet is not a lottery ticket, which means that you cannot just throw money and expect to win the game at any given point in time. It takes a lot of patience and hard work to make sure that you win in the end. Reflect on these few tips, put them to practice, and increase your chances of winning.