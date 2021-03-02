Ibrahimovic aims for Man United second leg

AC Milan are hoping Zlatan Ibrahimovic will recover from injury in time to play the second leg of their Europa League tie against Manchester United.

The Swede picked up a thigh injury during Milan’s 2-1 win over Roma at the weekend and has been ruled out of the next two league games against Udinese and Hellas Verona.

More worryingly for the Rossoneri is that he will miss the Europa League round of 16 trip to Old Trafford.

In what is easily the tie of the round, Stefano Pioli would have wanted the talismanic striker available to face his former club.

The medical team now face a race against time to get the 39-year-old fit for the second leg at the Stadio San Siro.