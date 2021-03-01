Ibrahimovic in doubt for Udinese clash

Zlatan Ibrahimovic today will undergo an MRI scan for the muscular injury he picked up on Sunday night during AC Milan’s 2-1 win over Roma.

The Swede left the pitch ten minutes into the second half with an adductor problem in his left leg.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s likely that Ibrahimovic will miss the Udinese clash on Wednesday evening.

In addition, right after the exam Ibrahimovic will leave Milan in order to reach Sanremo where he will be the special guest at the Music Festival.

The event will take place from Tuesday to Saturday and Ibrahimovic is set to be live on stage for all evenings, except for Wednesday, when he’s supposed to return to Milan for their game against Udinese.

On Sunday morning he will fly from Sanremo and joing the team in Verona where Milan will play against Ivan Juric’s side.

During his time away, Ibrahimovic will train by himself following a special program developed by Milan’s physical trainer.

Asked before the match against Roma if it was possible to avoid this situation, technical director Paolo Maldini gave some justifications.

“Last season the club were going through a tricky situation and that’s the reason we postponed all the discussions about Ibrahimovic’s new contract,” Maldini said. “When we started talking, he told us he had already agreed to a commitment for that week, without giving us too many details.

“We can absolutely deal with this situation. We’re a serious club and he’s a serious professional.”