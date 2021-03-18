Ibrahimovic set to lead the line against United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to start for AC Milan against Manchester United in Thursday night’s Europa League clash.

The 39-year-old has missed his side’s last four games but is once again set to lead the line for the Rossoneri as they look to progress to the quarter-finals.

The tie is finely balanced at 1-1 after Simon Kjaer’s last-gasp equaliser grabbed a potentially vital away goal for Milan in Manchester.

Ibrahimovic last played in Milan’s 2-1 away win at Roma on February 28, so may not manage the whole game against his former club but his presence will undoubtedly hand Stefano Pioli’s team a huge boost.

The Swedish striker is also looking for his first goal in Europe this season after drawing a blank on his previous four outings.