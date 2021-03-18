Ibrahimovic set to lead the line against United

Date: 18th March 2021 at 3:00pm
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to start for AC Milan against Manchester United in Thursday night’s League clash.

The 39-year-old has missed his side’s last four games but is once again set to lead the line for the Rossoneri as they look to progress to the .

The tie is finely balanced at 1-1 after Simon Kjaer’s last-gasp equaliser grabbed a potentially vital away goal for Milan in Manchester.

Ibrahimovic last played in Milan’s 2-1 away win at Roma on February 28, so may not manage the whole game against his former club but his presence will undoubtedly hand Stefano Pioli’s team huge boost.

The Swedish is also looking for his goal in Europe this season after drawing a blank on his previous four outings.

 

