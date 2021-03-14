Impressive Parma send Roma packing

Parma beat Roma 2-0 on Sunday afternoon to win for the first time since November 30 and for the first time at the Stadio Ennio Tardini since October 4.

The win was the Crociati’s third of the campaign, and came against a Roma side who hadn’t lost a game to any side in the bottom half of Serie A this season.

Despite losing leads in three of their last four, Parma went ahead rather unexpectedly and early. A straightforward long ball down the right set Dennis Man away and his centre evaded Graziano Pelle to find countryman Valentin Mihaila free to finish past Pau Lopez.

Roberto D’Aversa’s side stood relatively firm for the remainder of the first half. Lorenzo Pellgrini, who had missed from close range before Mihaila’s opener, had a freekick punched away by Luigi Sepe and Stephan El Shaarawy saw some shots from further out go wayward.

Just as they did last season, Roma found themselves two goals behind in the second half – as Parma got themselves into a position that they’ve twice blown a lead from in recent weeks – with Hernani converting a spot kick ten minutes after the break, following Roger Ibanez bringing down Pelle.

Having had a relatively quiet afternoon for much of the game, Sepe was called into action to make a fine stop to keep Carles Perez’s long-range strike out as the Giallorossi upped the pressure late on.

Mihaila remained a threat at the other end and almost added a spectacular third for Parma as the game ticked into the final ten minutes, but his effort was tame and easily dealt with from the edge of the area.

The win leaves Parma just three points off Cagliari and safety but still sitting 19th, whereas Roma missed the opportunity to return to the top four at Atalanta’s expense.