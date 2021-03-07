Insigne double earns Napoli victory over Bologna

A double from Lorenzo Insigne and two Piotr Zielinski assists helped Napoli defeat Bologna 3-1 on Sunday evening in Serie A.

The Partenopei captain and Victor Osimhen gave the Neapolitans the lead while Roberto Soriano pulled one back for the Felsinei before the Napoletano winger got his second.

Danilo had cleared a Fabian Ruiz effort away for a corner early on but Napoli did take the lead after eight minutes after a well-worked move with Fabian Ruiz and Zielinski was finished off by Insigne with a side-footed finish.

Bologna started to push for an equaliser and they came close when Andreas Skov Olsen came close with a spectacular effort that hit the post.

Insigne came close to a second goal but Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski dived to make a fabulous save and Partenopei shot-stopper David Ospina denied Rodrigo Palacio with a fine save of his own.

Bologna thought they had equalised early in the second half after Palacio had blocked an Ospina clearance and ran in to score but referee Daniele Chiffi disallowed the goal.

Osimhen came on for a largely anonymous Dries Mertens and he doubled Napoli’s lead in the 65th minute. After running onto a Zielinski pass, the Nigerian stormed through, shrugged off Danilo, and beat Skorupski with a powerful strike.

A Diego Demme error allowed Bologna to pull a goal back through Soriano but Insigne extended the lead to 3-1 after dispossessing Lorenzo De Silvestri and beating Skorupski with a low shot from outside of the box.

Skorupski denied Matteo Politano and Giovanni Di Lorenzo while Musa Barrow and Riccardo Orsolini had freekicks saved by Ospina later on.

Napoli remain in sixth place in Serie A with 47 points while Bologna are in 12th place with 28.