Inter and Juventus battle Manchester City for Atalanta wing-back

Robin Gosens has been linked with Serie A duo Juventus and Inter, as well as Manchester City, but Atalanta are holding out for at least €40 million for the German wing-back.

The 26-year-old is having another great season with La Dea and has scored nine goals in 21 Serie A matches so far in 2020/21, once again drawing the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Premier League club Manchester City are looking to bolster their left flank, with Oleksandr Zinchenko suffering an injury-hit season, and Gosens is considered to be one of the candidates.

However, Italian pair Juventus and Inter are also looking for reinforcements on the left as well.

La Vecchia Signora coach Andrea Pirlo has been utilising Alex Sandro in a more defensive role whilst also giving time to youngster Gianluca Frabotta, whilst Juventus also used wingers like Federico Bernardeschi and Federico Chiesa as wing-backs.

Inter coach Antonio Conte is looking for a replacement for Ashley Young, with summer signing Aleksandar Kolarov disappointing and Ivan Perisic forced to play deeper than usual.

Those clubs would see Gosens as a solution to their problems but Atalanta will not let one of their prized assets go for less than €40m.