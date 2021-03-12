Inter midfielder undergoes knee surgery

Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal is facing a spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on his left knee on Friday.

The Chile international has struggled with injury since being substituted at half-time of Inter’s 2-0 victory over Fiorentina in early February, and a decision was made to operate following the Nerazzurri’s 1-0 win against Atalanta on Monday.

According to Tuttomercatoweb.com, Vidal underwent arthroscopic surgery to correct an issue in his meniscus at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano on Friday, and is expected to be out of action for four weeks.

Inter are hopeful that by taking action now, Vidal will be able to recover in time to play a decisive role in the race for the Scudetto, with the Nerazzurri currently leading the Serie A table by six points, ahead of rivals AC Milan.

Vidal arrived at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza from Spanish club Barcelona last summer and has made 30 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice.