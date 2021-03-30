Inter reveal new crest

Inter’s new crest has officially been revealed.

For months, there has been plenty of speculation and leaked drafts of the design, but the club have now released what will be their new crest going forward, starting from the 2021/22 season.

MY NAME IS MY STORY.

I M FC INTERNAZIONALE MILANO.#IMInter pic.twitter.com/Aa5fFFYO7J — Inter (@Inter_en) March 30, 2021

“Inter as an icon of football, an Inter that is based in Milano but open to all. Brothers and sisters of the world,” wrote the club’s website. “Our colours and our crest: our past, present and future can all be found here.

“The journey, the faces and the places: I M is a symbol of freedom of expression, the merging of Internazionale and Milano. Our values and their evolution can be found here.

“The club’s new visual identity has many influences: fashion, design, entertainment, music. Our passion in everyday life becomes a flag to fly with pride.”

The change hasn’t been universally well-received, though there does appear to be a general consensus that the Nerazzurri’s new-look logo is a more appropriate design rebrand than Juventus’ recent change.