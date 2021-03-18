Inter-Sassuolo postponed

Stefan de Vrij and Matias Vecino have both tested positive for COVID-19, meaning this weekend’s match with Sassuolo is postponed.

Inter announced the positive tests on Thursday lunchtime, causing the ATS – the local health authority in Milan – to postpone all team activity at the club for four days. This means that training sessions are cancelled, as is Saturday’s match.

Both De Vrij and Vecino are currently quarantining at home. Samir Handanovic and Danilo D’Ambrosio also tested positive earlier this week, which had cast doubt over the fixture. The two latest results mean it definitely won’t go ahead.

The whole team will be tested next Monday to see if training sessions can resume, and if players who have been called up for their national sides can join up with the teams or not for the upcoming fixtures.