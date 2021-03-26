Inter should build around Eriksen

Former Hellas Verona player Preben Elkjaer believes Inter should be building the team around Christian Eriksen.

It was expected that Inter would sell Eriksen in the January transfer window but a deal never materialised. Since then, he has become a more important part of Antonio Conte’s side.

“It’s incredible how he wasn’t understood for so long, I was amazed,” Elkjaer said. “I am proud of him because he fought and won.”

The Dane then discussed the transfer speculation and how Inter should progress with Eriksen.

“We thought he would be sold but Inter are right to build around him,” he said.

Despite his enthusiasm for Eriksen’s form in Italy, Elkjaer isn’t keen on how Inter play.

“I don’t like how much the Nerazzurri play,” he said. “They are too defensive and the big teams must attack.”