Inter want Sampdoria full-back

Sampdoria left-back Tommaso Augello has reportedly been linked with a move to Inter in the summer as a replacement for English veteran Ashley Young.

The 26-year-old, who was born in Milan, has played 23 times for Il Doria throughout the 2020/21 Serie A season so far and his performances with the Ligurian club might earn him a move back to his home city.

According to FCInterNews.it, Young’s contract will expire at the end of June and Augello is seen as a younger replacement as well as a signing for the future.

Being a natural left-back, he should be able to fit into the system implemented by Inter coach Antonio Conte and there will be less need for Croatian winger Ivan Perisic to operate as a left wing-back.

Augello’s form has also impressed Italy coach Roberto Mancini, who has been observing the 26-year-old recently.

If Inter are not able to sign the Sampdoria defender, Spezia left-back Simone Bastoni has emerged as an alternative.