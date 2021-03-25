Italy player ratings: Berardi the standout

Italy’s World Cup qualification campaign got off to a good start as they beat Northern Ireland 2-0 at Parma’s Stadio Ennio Tardini on Thursday evening.

Domenico Berardi and Ciro Immobile did the damage in a dominant first half, but the Azzurri slowed down considerably after the break.

Ratings:

Donnarumma 6; Florenzi 6.5, Bonucci 5.5, Chiellini 5.5, Emerson 5 (75’ Spinazzola N/A); Pellegrini 6 (64’ Barella 5.5), Locatelli 5.5 (84’ Pessina N/A), Verratti 6; Berardi 7.5 (75’ Chiesa N/A), Immobile 7, Insigne 6.5 (84’ Grifo N/A).

Player of the Match – Domenico Berardi

The Sassuolo forward got a goal early on and could have had another. He has impressed whenever he has played under Roberto Mancini, and has shown that he has a lot to bring to the Azzurri.