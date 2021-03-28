Italy player ratings: Insigne leads the way

Italy claimed a second consecutive 2-0 win as they beat Bulgaria on Sunday evening, maintaining their 100 percent start to World Cup qualification.

What was a tricky night for Italy became a little more straightforward when Andrea Belotti converted a first-half penalty, and a gorgeous finish from Manuel Locatelli late on secured the three points.

Ratings:

Donnarumma 5.5; Florenzi 5.5 (68′ Di Lorenzo 5.5), Bonucci 5.5, Acerbi 6, Spinazzola 6.5; Barella 6, Sensi 5 (68′ Locatelli 6.5), Verratti 5.5 (88′ Pessina N/A); Chiesa 5 (76′ Bernardeschi 5.5), Belotti 6.5 (75′ Immobile 5.5), Insigne 7.

Player of the Match – Lorenzo Insigne:

The Napoli forward is important for his club, but the level he offers with Italy is another. His consistency under Roberto Mancini has been an extension of his improvements since Gennaro Gattuso took over in Campania, and he’s one of the players that Gli Azzurri cannot afford to be without now.