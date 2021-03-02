Juric: Gasperini doesn’t realise what good he has done for Italian football

Hellas Verona coach Ivan Juric has praised Atalanta’s Gian Piero Gasperini for his ability to turn La Dea into Champions League regulars.

The 45-year-old played under Gasperini at Crotone and Genoa and he praised his mentor for creating a strong team despite not having the resources of the big Italian clubs.

“Gasp does not realise what he has done for Italian football,” Juric said in his press conference, ahead of Serie A’s midweek round.

“They had a fabulous youth sector and they have created a base to get great players at their economic level.

“Now they have a very good squad, even if they are not at the level of Inter and Juve, and he has succeeded in keeping them together.

“He does not have the possibility of buying [someone like] Achraf Hakimi but he keeps them there.”

Juric has been influenced by Gasperini and he implements a three-man defence like his mentor but he cannot see the Gialloblu reaching La Dea’s heights.

“We at Verona are far away,” he said. “I see it as very difficult but not only for us.

“Also for Sassuolo, who are more advanced than us, and for Torino and the others.”