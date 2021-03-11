Juventus’ Champions League exit an economic disaster

Juventus’ elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Porto, on Wednesday night, is set to have a huge impact out of plain sight too, bringing into question the affordability of certain players.

As if losing to a side that had ten men for a large part of the game – including extra time – wasn’t bad enough, the implications are set to send shockwaves through the club, leading to cuts in playing staff.

According to La Stampa, Juventus will lose 8 percent of their overall budget which, in turn, could lead to some players being sold to make up for it. The man top of that list at the moment is the player with the most expensive contract; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Had the Bianconeri qualified then they’d have received €10.5 million for reaching the quarter-finals and then a whopping €130 million UEFA bonus if they’d have gone on to win the competition.

The Italian champions must now decide how to make up for their losses as they’d earmarked qualification from the round of 16 as a certainty.