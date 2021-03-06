Juventus come from behind to down Lazio and keep Scudetto hopes alive

A second half Alvaro Morata brace helped Juventus come from behind to earn a 3-1 victory over Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A on Saturday.

Trailing to an early Luis Alberto goal, the Bianconeri levelled shortly before half-time through Adrien Rabiot, before Morata struck twice to put Juventus seven points behind league leaders Inter.

With Cristiano Ronaldo not fit enough to start, Juventus looked uncertain in the first period but Morata’s goal on the counterattack and a penalty soon after earned the hosts all three points.

Lazio made the brighter start and came within inches of the opener as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic sent a freekick just wide, before they got the goal their play deserved. With only 15 minutes gone, Correa intercepted a lazy Dejan Kulusevski pass and eased past Merih Demiral before firing into the bottom corner.

Juventus were struggling to create and were almost punished again, though Luis Alberto could only fire at Wojciech Sczcesny from a good position.

At the other end, Morata glanced a free header from a freekick wide with the goal at his mercy, but the Spanish striker played a key role in Juventus’ equaliser shortly before the interval.

Receiving the ball with his back to goal, Morata released the on-rushing Rabiot to charge into the box and drill into the top corner from an acute angle.

Juventus came flying out of the traps after the break and almost went ahead within minutes, with Pepe Reina showing quick reactions to tip a Federico Chiesa strike round the post.

However, the match was turned on it’s head just before the hour mark as the Bianconeri struck twice in quick succession. Morata raced onto a Chiesa through ball after a quick counterattack and skipped beyond Wesley Hoedt before rifling Juventus ahead.

Moments later, Aaron Ramsey picked the ball up in the box and weaved through the Lazio defence before being bundled over by Milinkovic-Savic. Morata made no mistake from the spot, sending Reina the wrong way and putting Juventus two goals clear.

Lazio struggled to mount a comeback, with Correa seeing a shot whistle wide and Ciro Immobile forcing a fine stop from Szczesny, but the Biancoceleste were unable to truly test the hosts in the closing stages.