Juventus consider two strikers to partner Cristiano

Juventus reportedly want to sign either Sergio Aguero or Moise Kean as a way to appease Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Bianconeri look set to miss out on the Serie A title for the first time since 2010/11 and they are planning to make major reinforcements in the summer, leading their attention to turn to the Manchester City and Everton forwards. Kean, of course, is out on loan from Everton at Paris Saint-Germain.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus want to show Ronaldo that the club has serious intentions of rebuilding the squad and remaining competitive so they are looking at two options from the Premier League to strengthen the attack.

Aguero is under contract with Manchester City until the end of June and looks set to leave the Citizens after a decade with the club. He would follow a similar path to compatriot Carlos Tevez, who left the Mancunian club for La Vecchia Signora in 2013.

French giants PSG want to acquire Kean permanently from Everton but the Toffees only wanted to send him on loan. A lot will depend on the Italian international if he wants to remain in Paris or consider a return to Juventus.