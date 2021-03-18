Kalulu: I chose AC Milan for the project

Pierre Kalulu has said he chose AC Milan for their impressive project, and that Stefano Pioli has trust in him.

Kalulu has had more of an impact than many envisaged when he joined Milan for €500,000 in the Summer. The 20-year-old joined from Lyon and has performed well when called upon despite his lack of experience.

Discussing his decision to move to Milan with Eurosport, the Frenchman said: “There was apprehension, but behind it there was also a real interest and a real project. That’s why I chose Milan.”

He also said that Pioli’s trust in him has been beneficial.

“It is a pleasure to have this possibility and to be able to win,” he said. “The coach trusts me. I can show what I’m capable of.”

Kalulu also talked about Milan’s season so far, and how every game feels like a final with so much on the line.

“For us every match is like a final,” Kalulu said. “In Serie A we’re aiming for something important and that means winning.

“It doesn’t matter who the opponent is. A match always earns three points. And against Manchester United, in the Europa League, it will obviously be a tough match. ”