Kjaer strikes late to cancel out Amad opener

A positive AC Milan drew 1-1 with Manchester United on Thursday evening at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Round of 16 Europa League tie.

Half-time substitute Amad Diallo gave United the lead minutes after coming on, which looked like it was going to be enough to give his team the victory. Simon Kjaer equalised in injury time to grab the all important away goal for the Rossoneri.

Milan started the game very confidently having their fair share of possession at Old Trafford. The away side had the ball in the net with a superb volley from the edge of the box by Franck Kessie that was disallowed after VAR intervention. Milan continued to create chances with Rade Krunic and Alexis Saelemaekers striking on goal forcing Dean Henderson in to action.

Just before the interval, United had the best chance of the game when captain Harry Maguire somehow hit the post from a yard out from a Bruno Fernandes flick on that should have been a certain goal.

The deadlock was broken on the 50th minute when Manchester United took the lead. Bruno Fernandes was left with time and space to pick out Amad Diallo who cleverly looped a header over the onrushing Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Rossoneri pressed forward dominating and controlling the game. Kessie and Krunic again involved in the action with both having chances to equalise.

Milan’s deserved goal finally came at the death from a Rade Krunic corner was met by veteran centre back Simon Kjaer to head past Dean Henderson to leave it all to play for in the second leg next week.