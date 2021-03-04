Late AC Milan goal gives Nuytinck sleepless night

Bram Nuytinck expressed the extent of his disappointment after Udinese conceded a 96th-minute penalty at AC Milan that resulted in them drawing in Serie A on Wednesday.

The Dutch defender spoke after the game about the bitter feeling left after midfielder Jens Stryger Larsen’s best Superman impression gave away a sloppy penalty for handball in a late moment of madness.

“It’s going to be very hard to sleep,” Nuytinck told UdineseTV after the game.

“It’ll be very hard to sleep after the game finished in this way, given all that we did to win it.

“Football hurts, after a game like this it’s very difficult to get some sleep. It’s not good, conceding at the death, but these things can happen”.

However, the 30-year-old went on to show support for his teammate after his bizarre decision to throw his hand towards the ball in the penalty incident.

“It’s a difficult moment for Jens [Stryger Larsen], but as I said, these things happen. It’s not nice but now we need to move on because he’s a very important player for us and we have another big game on Saturday”.

Udinese host Sassuolo on Saturday evening in their next Serie A fixture.