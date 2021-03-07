Late heartache for Parma at Fiorentina

Parma were deprived of three huge points at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday afternoon, as they twice fought from behind to lead Fiorentina in stoppage time, only for a Simone Iacoponi own goal to see things end all square at 3-3.

Lucas Martinez Quarta and Nikola Milenkovic put the hosts ahead twice in the first half, but Juraj Kucka and Jasmin Kurtic drew the Gialloblu back onto level terms before Valentin Mihaila netted what looked to be a stoppage-time winner. Iacoponi, though, turned into his own net to ensure that both teams took just one point.

Lucas Martinez Quarta headed the hosts ahead with just under half an hour played. Erick Pulgar found the Argentine with a corner and the defender made no mistake in heading past Luigi Sepe for his first Serie A goal.

The lead lasted less than five minutes though as Juraj Kucka converted a Parma penalty.

But another unlikely Viola goalscorer restored their lead before the break, this time Nikola Milenkovic turning in a half-volley from close range to capitalise on from defensive chaos from the Crociati.

Both Gervinho and Yann Karamoh were replaced by Dennis Man and Juan Brunetta in the second half to end their disappointing afternoons. About ten minutes later Parma were back on terms as Jasmin Kurtic rather bundled in a close-range volley to level things up again.

Man came within inches of a late winner, but his effort went narrowly wide of Bartlomiej Dragowski’s post.

Roberto D’Aversa’s side finally got themselves ahead in stoppage time. Substitute Roberto Inglese found some space in the box and did brilliantly to square for Valentin Mihaila to tap in from close range.

But the action didn’t stop there. D’Aversa was shown a red card, and Fiorentina went up the other end to restore parity, with Iacoponi turning a ball across the six-yard box into his own net.