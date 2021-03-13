Late Traore strike downs Verona

A late goal from Junior Traore sealed a 3-2 victory for Sassuolo over Hellas Verona on Saturday afternoon at the Mapei Stadium in Serie A.

The Ivorian’s late strike ended the Neroverdi’s three-match winless and it marked their first home victory since 6 January, as they snatched all three points in thrilling encounter.

Sassuolo raced ahead just four minutes after kick-off, as Manuel Locatelli struck with a bending right-footed shot from the edge of the box, with the ball coming off the near post on it’s way in.

Verona hit back almost immediately with a powerful header from Antonín Barak, meeting Darko Lazovic’s cross and forcing goalkeeper Andrea Consigli to tip over the bar.

Meanwhile, Davide Faraoni missed a fine opportunity inside the six-yard box after chested down a lob from Kevin Lasagna, but the Verona forward hesitated and took to long. At the other end, Marco Silvestri denied Sassuolo doubling their lead with a finger-tip save to keep out Gian Marco Ferrari’s header.

Two minutes before the break, Verona were level through Lazovic. The forward controlled a low cross from Faraoni and beat Consigli with a right-footed shot from the centre of the box, finding the far corner.

The start of the second-half mirrored the first with an early goal from Sassuolo. Just six minutes in, Filip Djuricic controlled an errant ball inside the penalty area and punished the visitors by restoring the Neroverdi’s lead.

Verona struggled to react but with 11 minutes remaining, Ivan Juric’s side looked to have rescued a point. Lazovic’s floated cross found Federico Dimarco who turned it into his fourth goal of the season with a wonderful left-footed volley.

Just moments after the Verona equaliser, Sassuolo stole the victory as Junior Traore tucked away a loose ball after a scramble from a corner to round off a pulsating match.