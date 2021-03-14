Lautaro: Inter’s win at Torino was big

Lautaro Martinez isn’t worried about his contract at Inter.

The Argentine played a key part in the Nerazzurri’s 2-1 win at Torino on Sunday, scoring a late winner, and has been the subject of speculation even though his current deal in Milan runs until 2023.

“We’re working [on a renewal],” Lautaro told Sky Sport Italia when asked about his contract talks. “The club are in difficulty.

“We have to keep working and, as I’ve always said, an agreement will be found.”

The forward’s winner at Torino allowed Inter to temporarily open up a nine-point lead at the top of the Serie A table ahead of AC Milan hosting Napoli on Sunday night, and he knows how important his strike was.

“It was a big goal,” Lautaro said. “It was a difficult game and we knew that Torino needed points.

“We got the result, the three points and we’re happy. I want us to reach our goal, which is to win Serie A.

“As well as that, as a forward I’m always happy to score.”