Lautaro strikes late to hand Inter big win

A late Lautaro Martinez goal saw Inter edge Torino 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Romelu Lukaku had given the Scudetto hopefuls a second-half lead before Antonio Sanabria levelled for the Granata, but the Argentine appeared in the 85th minute to seal the points and extend Inter’s lead at the top to nine points ahead of AC Milan hosting Napoli on Sunday evening.

Antonio Conte’s side pressed early but Lyanco had the biggest chance of the first half, heading off the post from close range before Lukaku cleared the danger.

Inter ended the half without having posed much of a threat to Salvatore Sirigu’s goal, and it wasn’t until after the hour mark that they got in front as Lukaku converted a penalty with Armando Izzo having brought Lautaro down.

But Toro weren’t to be beaten easily and drew level less than ten minutes later. A corner fell loose in the Inter area and Sanabria reacted first to finish.

With the 90th minute approaching, though, Inter got themselves back in front. Alexis Sanchez delivered a cross onto Lautaro’s head and the Argentine nodded back across Sirigu’s goal to earn Inter all three points.

Conte’s side are now nine points clear at the top, while the loss comes as a bitter pill for the hosts to swallow as Parma beat Roma 2-0 at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Toro are now just a point above the Crociati and still sit 18th with two games in hand over their fellow relegation-threatened side.