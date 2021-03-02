Lazio could be handed Torino walkover

Lazio could be awarded a 3-0 victory if Torino do not turn up for their Serie A encounter at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday evening.

At least 15 people at the Granata have tested positive for COVID-19 and they already had their match against Sassuolo rescheduled for March 17.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Lega Serie A do not intend to reschedule the match between Lazio and Torino, and they intend to award the Biancocelesti the victory.

It must be said that the ASL (Azienda Sanitaria Locale – Local Health Service) have prevented Il Toro from leaving Piemonte, and it is likely that there will a repeat of the Juventus v Napoli fixture when the Bianconeri were initially awarded the victory but the game was then rescheduled on appeal.

Torino president Urbano Cairo will appeal the decision as well if Lazio are given the three points because they are not permitted to leave their region, as was the case with the Partenopei earlier in the season.

Lazio are currently equal sixth in Serie A with Napoli on 43 points whereas Torino are 17th on 20 points.