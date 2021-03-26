Lazio handed fine and Lotito banned for seven months

Conor Clancy Date: 26th March 2021 at 9:54pm
president Claudio has been banned for seven months and the club fined €150,000 for breaching protocols.

Italy’s national federal court made the decision on Friday and team doctors Fabio Rodia and Ivo Pulcini were also suspended for 12 months following an investigation into breaches of Serie A rules in October and November last year.

The violations Lazio have been charged with include failing to report positive cases to the local health authority and failing to stop three players from attending a session after positive test .

The club also failed – twice – to enforce a mandatory ten-day isolation period on an asymptomatic player, who was subsequently involved in a Serie A game.

The FIGC prosecutor didn’t request a points deduction, despite some media reports in Italy having suggested that the could even face relegation.

 

