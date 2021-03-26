Lazio handed fine and Lotito banned for seven months

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has been banned for seven months and the club fined €150,000 for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

Italy’s national federal court made the decision on Friday and team doctors Fabio Rodia and Ivo Pulcini were also suspended for 12 months following an investigation into breaches of Lega Serie A rules in October and November last year.

The violations Lazio have been charged with include failing to report positive cases to the local health authority and failing to stop three players from attending a training session after positive test results.

The club also failed – twice – to enforce a mandatory ten-day isolation period on an asymptomatic player, who was subsequently involved in a Serie A game.

The FIGC prosecutor didn’t request a points deduction, despite some media reports in Italy having suggested that the Biancocelesti could even face relegation.