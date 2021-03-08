Lozano ready to return

In Napoli’s 3-1 win over Bologna on Sunday night, Victor Osimhen played his first game since the concussion sustained against Atalanta on February 21st and scored his first Serie A goal since November.

Now it looks like coach Gennaro Gattuso could benefit from the return of another forward.

As reported by Il Mattino, Hirving Lozano has fully recovered from the muscular injury he picked up during the game against Juventus.

Over the last few weeks, he followed a personalised program but from this week the Mexican will start training together with the rest of the team.

After missing the last six games among all competitions, he’s expected to be included in the squad for the Milan clash scheduled for Sunday 14th at the Stadio San Siro.

The game against the Rossoneri will be the first step of a jam-packed week for Napoli.

Gattuso’s side will play against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in Torino on Wednesday the 17th and then, on Sunday 21st, they will face Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.